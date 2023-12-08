Video
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:45 AM
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Sports Reporter

Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away

Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away

The play of Day-2 of the second and the final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand called off on Thursday without rolling a ball due to persistent rain.

The match was scheduled to begin at 9:30am (BST), which was delayed due to wet outfield. The weather condition started getting worse and rain came with its unending features.

Match officials waited till 2:00pm (BST) if the sun peeps over the cloud but there was no sign of changes and hence the game of the day declared stumped.

Play will begin early today with revised schedule. The starting time forwarded 15 minutes and there will have 98 overs on Friday if the weather permits.

The weather forecast shows a better day for cricket on Friday though there have possibility of light rain with breeze.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were all out for 172 runs in their first innings. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 35 runs, Shahadat Hossain Dipu 31 and Mehidy Miraz scored 20.

Glenn Phillips and Mitchel Santner shared three wickets each for New Zealand as Ajaz Patel picked two and skipper Tim Southee got one.

New Zealand in reply, managed to post 55 runs for five wickets.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were batting on 12 and five respectively when the play of the day called off due to bad light.

Miraz hunted three for 17 runs and Taijul got the rest for 29 runs.




