Nahida, Pinkey nominated for ICC POTM for November

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named the shortlists of contenders in line for the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month awards from November's international contests on Thursday. Two of the three Women's contenders nominated from Bangladesh.Bangladesh left arm spinner Nahida Akter celebrates her second successive nomination for the Women's Player of the Month after more wicket-taking heroics in her side's ODI series triumph against Pakistan. Compatriot Fargana Hoque Pinky joins her on the shortlist after starring with the bat, notching valuable runs in the second and third encounters, confirmed an ICC media release.The final name on the list is Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal, nominated for the first time thanks to her economical spells and an impressive performance in the first match.Nahida is named on the shortlist for the second successive month after her performances guided Bangladesh to a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in Mirpur. Nominated in October for her T20i endeavours, this time she conquered in ODIs.Nahida winning the Player of the Series award with seven wickets across the three matchups at an average of 14.14, taking three for 30 in the first match and three for 26 in the decisive final fixture.With 110 runs in the victorious ODI series, Pinkey earns her inaugural nomination for the ICC Women's Player of the Month. The opener played a key role in levelling the series with a valuable 40 runs in the second outing in addition to a catch and a run out on the field as Bangladesh won in the Super Over.The series was won when Hoque top-scored in the third match with a controlled score of 62 to chase down the target and seal the triumph.Besides, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell from Australia and Mohammed Shami of India are nominated in Men's category for their outstanding performances in the World Cup.Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on ICC's digital channels.