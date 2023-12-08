Video
FICCI elects Zaved Akhtar as President for 2024-25

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

Zaved Akhtar, Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, has been elected as the President of Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the tenure of 2024-2025.

At the same time, Eric. M. Walker, Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh, and Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone Limited were elected as the Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively.  They were elected at the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the chamber held at the Westin Dhaka on Wednesday.

Zaved Akhtar will succeed Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, who served FICCI as the President for the period of 2022-2023.

The newly elected 15 members of Board of Directors will take charge on January 1, next, after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent board on December 31, the Chamber said in a press release issued on Thursday.

In his speech Zaved Akhtar said: "It is with great honour and a sense of profound responsibility that I accept the role of the President of FICCI, a chamber that has been fundamental in sculpting the economic fabric of our nation.

Since its inception, FICCI has been a driving force in transforming Bangladesh into a beacon of investment-bringing in 90% of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and fostering a business-friendly ecosystem that has been instrumental in the growth journey of the country�I would like to thank my predecessor Nasir Ezaz Bijoy for his steadfast leadership in driving FICCI's success for the past two years."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy expressed his gratitude to FICCI Board of Directors for their enormous support throughout his journey with FICCI as the President.

He said: "I Congratulate the newly elected President, Senior Vice-president, Vice President, and the Board of Directors.

I am confident that the new Board will continue the advocacy to build more strong partnerships and collaborations with the government and other stakeholders to align with the Vision 2041 to build a "Smart Bangladesh."

Members of FICCI outgoing and newly elected Board of Directors, representatives of FICCI member companies were present at the AGM.

FICCI the apex chamber of multinational companies has been working as the development frontier of Bangladesh by creating significant footprints in economic growth since its journey started in 1963.




