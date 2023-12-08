Video
Rupali Chy, Altaf Hussain elected as Prez, VP of BAPLC

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, has recently been elected as President of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) for the term 2024-2025.

The Association elected Syed M. Altaf Hussain, Director, Pragati Life Ins. Ltd as its Vice President; says a press release.

The election was held under the supervision of the Election Board as per election schedule and BAPLC election Rules in conformity with Trade Organization Rules, 1994.

BAPLC is the top body of the Companies listed with the Stock Exchanges of Bangladesh.

The other members of the Executive Committee include Mohammed Younus, Chairman, Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, Manzurul Islam, Chairman, Eastern Housing Ltd., Abdullah Al Mahmud, Managing Director, Hamid Fabrics Ltd., Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury, Director, Baraka Power Ltd., Syed Farhad Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Aamra Networks Ltd.,

Md Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO, Bangladesh Finance Ltd, Kazi Inam Ahmed, Managing Director, Gemini Sea Food PLC, MonzurKadirShafi, Managing Director, Baraka Patenga Power Ltd., Shahriar Ahmed, Managing Director, Apex Foods Ltd, Adib Hossain Babul, Director, National Feed Mill Ltd., Zeyad Rahman, Director, Delta Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Md. Apel Mahmud, Managing Director and CEO, Fareast Islami Life Ins. Co. Ltd., Tajwar Muhammed Awal, Director, Pragati Insurance Ltd., Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Company Secretary, Eastern Bank PLC., Md. Sharif Hasan, Director-Regulatory Affairs & Company Secretary, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC., Md. Noor Hossain Khan, Deputy General Manager, Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Co. Ltd., Md. Manir Hossain, Company Secretary, Daffodil Computers Ltd., Muhammad Aminur Rahman, Company Secretary, Rangpur Foundry Ltd., Sk. Md. Sarfaraz Hossain, Company Secretary, Peoples Insurance Co. Ltd.




