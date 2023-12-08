Video
Stocks gain for 7th running day as blockade eases

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday amid rising participation of investors in the market as the bite of the blockade called by the anti-government parties eased significantly.

At the end of the trading, DSEX, the main index of DSE, rose by 2 points to 6,252.  DSE Shariah index also rose by 1 point to 1,360 and the DSE-30 index, which consists of 30 well-chosen companies, gained 2 points to 2,115.

On the DSE 58 companies gained, 92 declined and remains unchanged. However, the market transactions slide down to Tk 450.20 from Tk 528.95 crore on Wednesday.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 6 points. 46 of the 189 firms that participated in the market rose in price.

In contrast, the price of 43 decreased and the price of 100 remained unchanged. Tk 10.52 crore was transacted on Thursday against Tk 10.74 crore on Wednesday.




