Biman tickets now on Nagad app, clients may avail 10pc rebate

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent



Air travellers can now buy tickets of Bangladesh Biman Airlines easily on Nagad app - the first of its kind service in the country's history.  

In a groundbreaking move, the country's popular mobile financial service provider has successfully launched the national flag carrier's microsite on its app, which will allow Nagad users to seamlessly purchase Biman tickets directly on Nagad app.

With the integration of Biman ticketing on Nagad app, customers now have unparalleled convenience - they can now browse, select, and book Biman tickets with just a few taps on the Nagad app, eliminating the need for multiple platforms or extensive processes. They will get only Nagad payment option while buying Biman tickets from its app.

Meanwhile, Nagad has also launched a special promotional campaign with Biman Bangladesh Airlines, offering customers a flat 10 percent discount on tickets for all routes purchased through the airline's official website (www.biman-airlines.com) and its mobile app "Biman". To avail of this offer, customers need to use promo code "SMILEBIMAN" and make the payment using Nagad's payment gateway.

It is to be noted that this discount will apply to buying tickets on all routes except London, Manchester, and Toronto.




