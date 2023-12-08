Video
Global smart life brand itel unveils new logo

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Global smart life brand itel unveils new logo

Global smart life brand itel unveils new logo

itel, the global leading smart life brand committed to providing affordable and good-quality consumer electronic products, is thrilled to announce a monumental shift in its rebranding logo and brand identity.

itel's revamped logo, designed by Design Studio, the global design team based in Australia, symbolizes a youthful, energetic, and forward-looking approach, says a press release.

This change overturns the solidified perception of the old logo, although the iconic speech bubble retains, symbolizing the brand's commitment to communication and connectivity.

The vibrant magenta hue in the new logo evokes a positive and youthful vibe. The consistent forward-slanted angle throughout the logo symbolizes itel's future focus to empower and support communities through its products and services it offers.

As part of the commitment to cater to the technological needs of underserved markets and enhance the quality of life for consumers in emerging economies, itel has undergone a remarkable rebranding initiative. This evolution marks a significant turning point in the brand's history, introducing a fresh, modern outlook while staying true to its core mission.
 
Founded 16 years ago, itel has remained steadfast in its commitment to understanding the unique needs of users and using technological advancements to provide smart life technology products.

Evolving from a mobile phone brand into a comprehensive "smart life" brand, itel has given rise to a diverse brand ecosystem that caters to various consumer needs.

Now, itel is offering a diverse range of products that includes smartphones, accessories, personal care products and home appliances, aiming to provide eco-system service help customers in emerging markets engage a better life.

itel continues to hold its prominent position in the industry, according to IDC sales data in 2023Q2.  itel's rebranding is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing accessible and innovative smart technology that empowers individuals and communities in emerging markets. The transformation is a bold step forward in that journey.




