Structural Engineers celebrate 40 years in business

The Structural Engineers Ltd (SEL) crossed its long path of 40 years in the construction and housing industry.On this occasion, SEL has organised Shubhechcha Exchange and Sweet Faces event at Orchard Convention Hall, SEL Orchard Point, Dhanmondi, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Prominent educationist, founder of World Literature Center and expert in building enlightened people, Professor Abdullah Abu Saeed participated as the chief guest in the event.In his speech, he lauded SEL's integrity, quality of work and customer service for 40 years in the construction and housing industry and wished that the next year would be more beautiful and prosperous than the previous year.On the occasion, Managing Director of SEL, current president of Bangladesh Readymix Concrete Association (BRMCA), former president of REHAB and BSTQM, Engineer Mohammad Abdul Awal in his speech detailed the future plans of the company and hopes for further improvement in customer service standards.Expressing that "SEL has come so far today by working with integrity and dedication to the utmost satisfaction of respected landowners and customers.We gratefully acknowledge the overall cooperation of our esteemed landowners, customers and suppliers during this long journey." He said, "Man is born not only for himself, Allah Ta'ala created man to serve His creation.So let us not only think about making money but do business with the mindset of service." He also said "everything is possible if you want, you just need the right initiative and a little change of perspective."The company's Additional Managing Director Engineer A.H.M. Zahirul Haque, Deputy Managing Director Engineer Mohammad Abdullah and Additional Deputy Managing Director Architect Mohammad Abdur Rahman (Shafi).SEL Readymix Concrete, SEL Nibas Hotel, SEL MC Elevator, SEL Interiors and Orchard Convention Hall were present at the 40th anniversary event.Note that on the occasion of SEL's 40th anniversary, package prices on ready flats and attractive price discounts on other flats are available throughout the month of December.Along with modern apartment projects and Eskaton, SEL has attractive commercial projects in various residential projects in Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Uttara, Bashundhara, Green Road, Malibagh, Mirpur, Zhigatla and Savar in Dhaka.Apart from this, SEL activities have already been extended to Chittagong, Comilla and Khulna to solve housing problems outside Dhaka.