Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates wins accolades at World Travel Awards'23

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Emirates wins accolades at World Travel Awards'23

Emirates wins accolades at World Travel Awards'23

Emirates has swept up five accolades at the prestigious 2023 World Travel Awards Grand Final. Emirates was named the World's Leading Airline for the Middle East, Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment, Leading Airline Brand and Leading First Class.

Emirates loyalty program Skywards was also crowned the World's Leading Rewards Programme, says a press release.

The airline won the World's Leading Airline for the Middle East award for the third consecutive year and World's Leading Rewards Programme award for the last 10 out of 12 ceremonies.

Every year, World Travel Awards' Grand Tour scours the globe for excellence, awarding regional tourism and travel organisations, with a culmination in the Grand Final where winners go head-to-head for top honours. Marking its 30th anniversary, World Travel Awards is globally recognized as one of the industry's most prestigious honours programmes.

This year, Emirates has been widely recognized for its industry leadership across a broad range of categories, including its recent double win for Best Airline in the World and Best Airline in the Middle East at the 2023 ULTRAs, as voted by global travellers.

The airline was also crowned the 2024 APEX World Class Airline and the 2024 IFSA award for Best Onboard Amenity, and won Transport and Logistics Company of the year at the Gulf Business Awards 2023.

Emirates now serves Dhaka with 21 weekly flights and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destination across six continents.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Monem highest taxpayer for 10th consecutive time
Bangladesh-India trade thru Mahadipur port demanded
FICCI elects Zaved Akhtar as President for 2024-25
Inclusion of irrelevant clauses in trade deals not desirable: BGMEA
Rupali Chy, Altaf Hussain elected as Prez, VP of BAPLC
Stocks gain for 7th running day as blockade eases
Southeast Bank holds business review meeting


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft