Mercantile Bank holds workshop on cluster finance in Rangamati

Mercantile Bank PLC organized a day long workshop on Cluster Based Finance in Rangamati recently, says a press release.A.B.M. Zohurul Huda, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.Md. Zakir Hossain, DMD and Head of Chattogram Zonal Office, Mercantile Bank PLC., presided over the program. Md. Iqbal Hossain, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office, Sabir Chakma, Member of Rangamati Zilla Parishad, Md. Saifur Rahman, Deputy General Manager, Sonali Bank PLC and Abdul Wadud, President of Rangamati Chamber of Commerce were present as the special guests.Shyamal Kanti Barua, Head of Mercantile Bank Rangamati Branch along with other Head of Branches of the Banks and NBFIs of Ranagamati, Credit Officials, present and prospective entrepreneurs of Rangamati also attended the workshop.