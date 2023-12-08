Video
Friday, 8 December, 2023
Home Business

Toffee streaming ongoing BD-S Africa Women's Cricket for free

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk


Toffee, the country's leading digital entertainment platform, is exclusively streaming the ongoing Bangladesh vs South Africa Women's Cricket Series for free.

The series, comprising six exhilarating white-ball matches between the Bangladesh and South Africa women's cricket teams, began on December 3 and will continue until December 23, says a press release.
 The tour includes three T20Is and three ODIs as part of the 2022-25 Women's Championship. Cricket enthusiasts across the country can enjoy all tournament matches for free, exclusively on Toffee.

The series kicked off with the first T20 in Benoni on December 3, followed by matches in Kimberley on December 6 and 8. The ODI series is scheduled for East London, Potchefstroom, and Benoni on December 16, 20, and 23 respectively.

Presently, Bangladesh holds the seventh position in the championship table with three wins from 12 matches, while South Africa stands fifth with seven wins from nine matches played.

Toffee is dedicated to delivering top-tier sporting content to its users. This initiative reflects its commitment to providing high-quality and accessible sports content, allowing cricket lovers to seamlessly access these tournaments.
     
Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Marketing Deputy Director, Toffee, Banglalink, said,   " "At Toffee, we are devoted to enhancing entertainment experiences. With personalized sports viewing, we aim to redefine engagement in sports entertainment.

This exclusive live streaming initiative demonstrates our dedication to making sports more thrilling for our audience.

We strive to offer unique and individualized ways for viewers to enjoy sports, ensuring each person receives an exclusive experience."

Toffee App is available on Google Play Store for android devices users and on App Store for IOS users. For more information and updates, please visit  https://toffeelive.com/home




