Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asus launches ROG Ally gaming handheld PC in BD

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), one of the renowned gaming brands, has recently unveiled its latest gaming marvel, the ROG Ally gaming handheld, in Bangladesh.
 
With versatile portability and performance features, this new gaming device emerges as the ultimate choice for gaming enthusiasts who are seeking unparalleled experiences anytime, anywhere. For gamers who like to enjoy different types of games, this new gaming machine is the perfect choice for them.

The ROG Ally gaming handheld is priced at 89,900 Taka, and is available from now on at various stores across Bangladesh, says a press release.

"ROG continues to stand as the foremost preference among global gamers for its steadfast commitment to providing exceptional hardware with unique features. The unveiling of the latest addition, ROG ALLY, takes portable gaming to a whole new level in Bangladesh.

Beyond its inherent portability, this handheld device is meticulously crafted to accommodate diverse user needs across multiple dimensions of use" said Md Al Fuad, Business Development Manager, ASUS Bangladesh Equipped with an AMD 4nm 8 core/16 thread Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor and running on the operating system Windows 11, this device opens up tons of game store options.

ROG Ally offers multiple gaming platforms which include Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, GOG, and more. Gamers can play solo, connect to a TV to play with friends or kick into high gear with the ROG XG Mobile suite of external GPUs for a truly top-tier gaming experience.

ROG Ally gaming handheld comes with a 7-inch Full HD display and a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Its performance is driven by 16 GB of high-speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz Dual channel memory, coupled with a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

It also features a microSD card slot that expands its storage capacity further and keeps more games installed without interrupting the gaming performance or speed.

Delivering immersive gaming visuals, the ROG Ally showcases a 1080p touchscreen panel and 120 Hz refresh rate. This device's 40-watt-hour battery capacity prolongs gaming sessions without interruption.

The Ally is designed to let gamers connect it to a TV and charge at the same time, allowing for couch co-op and competition with extra controllers.

The ROG Ally is equipped with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E networking capabilities, providing a distinct advantage, especially for on-the-go gaming and simultaneous connections to multiple devices like gaming consoles or mobile devices.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Monem highest taxpayer for 10th consecutive time
Bangladesh-India trade thru Mahadipur port demanded
FICCI elects Zaved Akhtar as President for 2024-25
Inclusion of irrelevant clauses in trade deals not desirable: BGMEA
Rupali Chy, Altaf Hussain elected as Prez, VP of BAPLC
Stocks gain for 7th running day as blockade eases
Southeast Bank holds business review meeting


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft