Domino's Pizza delivery rights given to foodpanda

Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:43 AM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

foodpanda Bangladesh has announced that popular pizza restaurant chain Domino's is now available exclusively on the delivery platform under a partnership deal.

Accordingly, foodpanda customers would be able to enjoy delivery, pick-up and dine-in services from all Domino's outlets across Dhaka. The customers would also enjoy attractive deals and discounts available on the foodpanda app.

Top executives of foodpanda Bangladesh and Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Ltd signed the partnership deal at the foodpanda Bangladesh office recently. Both parties expect that this collaboration would pave the way for improved long-term business performance.

"We hope everybody gets to experience the affordable yet premium-quality pizza that Domino's has to offer. We are always working to onboard brands and restaurants which our users love and prefer.

Our dedication to offering an extensive array of cuisines through our app reflects our passion for introducing new flavours and culinary adventures - meals that they haven't tried before and new dishes that they would like to explore," foodpanda Bangladesh's Co-founder and Managing Director Zubair Siddiky said.

Managing Director of Jubliant FoodWorks Bangladesh Ltd Saumil Mehta said, "As we kick-start this partnership with foodpanda, we hope to offer our customers more ways to order their food with better ease.

We believe that foodpanda is the perfect partner to bring our vision of providing utmost convenience for consumers into life.

Moreover, Domino's Pizza will continue to offer a 30-minute delivery guarantee for Domino's orders on foodpanda app."

Domino's pizzas, garlic bread and other sides and desserts such as the Choco Lava Delight can now be ordered straight via the foodpanda app. Domino's currently has 24 outlets in Dhaka, and has plans to expand to other cities in the coming year.




