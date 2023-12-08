Video
BB doubles limit on remittance receipt thru MFS outlets

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday doubled the limit on remittance receiving through mobile financial service (MFS) account. The BB issued a circular in this regard.

After the receipt of remittance, banks can now directly disburse up to Tk 2.5 lakh, excluding 2.5 per cent incentive amount, to the client's MFS account, according to the circular. The government provides a 2.5 percent incentive for fund transfers through official channels.

Previously, beneficiaries could receive up to Tk 1.25 lakh each in remittance, including incentive amount, in their MFS account. The circular specifies that an MFS account can maintain a balance of up to Tk 3 lakh.

If the balance exceeds this limit due to remittance transfers, further cash-in transactions are restricted until the balance returns to Tk 3 lakh.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, MFS transactions totaled at Tk 1,08,378 crore in September 2023, marking an increase from the previous record of Tk 87,635 crore in September 2022.

The transactions encompassed a wide range of financial activities, including cash deposits and withdrawals, peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments, government disbursements, salary transfers, inward remittances, talktime purchases and utility bill payments.

In September, remittance receipts through MFS accounts surged to Tk 520 crore compared with Tk 330 crore in the same month of the previous year.

At present, 13 MFS operators are providing services, with bKash, Nagad, ROCKET, UPAY, mCash and SureCash remaining the major market players.




