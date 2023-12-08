Traders decide to sell beef at Tk 650 per kg

Meat traders have decided to sell beef at Tk 650 per kg across the country, including capital Dhaka starting on Thursday.The decision was taken at a meeting between Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) and Bangladesh Meat Traders Association (BMTA) on Wednesday.BMTA General Secretary Robiul Islam, BDFA President Imran Hossain, and others were present at the meeting.Since the beginning of this year, price of beef had increased to Tk 800 per kg. As a result, meat sales dropped significantly causing sellers to suffer losses. Many traders recently started selling beef at Tk 600 to Tk 650 to increase sales.The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection held a meeting with meat traders on Sunday and asked them to fix beef price.Golam Mortuza Montu, President of Meat Traders Association, said the new price will be implemented in the capital first. After that, activities will be undertaken to implement it across the country.Meanwhile, the president of BDFA Imran Hossain at a meeting with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection that all concerned were asked to sit and discuss the price of meat.Interest of farmers, sellers and consumers should all be considered in this case; because if someone is harmed in this, everyone is harmed.Rabiul Alam, Secretary General of the Meat Traders Association said, "The City Corporation has withdrawn from fixing prices of meat in 2019. That year, the price of meat became Tk 500 per kg. After that, the price of meat increased every year. This year, buyer has to pay Tk 800 to buy a kilogram of meat.Gholam Mortaza Montu, President of the Meat Traders Association, blamed himself for the chaos in meat market and said, "It will take time to ensure a single price across the country."However, beef will be sold at Tk 650 from Thursday for the next 1 month i.e. till January 7. Then the price will be determined every month.On Wednesday afternoon beef at Malibagh market was selling at Tk 700 to Tk 750 per kg. In this context, meat seller Nazmul Hossain said, "If the price of meat is to be determined, the government should determine the price of cows." Because if we can't buy cows at cheaper price, how can we sell at lower price."Claiming that the price of meat should be the same across the country, Sajeev, another meat trader said, "Price determination should be done on a monthly basis." Because the price of cows increases and decreases every month.Meanwhile, demanding the import of cows, Khalil said, big farmers do not sell cows other than at sacrificial season. Therefore, the price can be reduced if cows are imported, he said.