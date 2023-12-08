Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 December, 2023, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chinese firm to set up factory for pharma ingredients at BEPZA EZ

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Chinese firm to set up factory for pharma ingredients at BEPZA EZ

Chinese firm to set up factory for pharma ingredients at BEPZA EZ

Chinese company Crescent Hi Tech Co Ltd is going to set up an 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)' manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone.

This is the first API factory under the zones of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA). They will invest US$ 7.6 million to produce different types of parmaceutical ingredients.

The company signed an agreement to this effect with BEPZA at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Xie Weimin, Chairman of Crescent Hi Tech Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.

BEPZA Executive Chairman said, this API manufacturing industry is a new addition among the lease signee industries of BEPZA Economic Zone.

He said, BEPZA gives highest priority on product diversification to reduce single dependency on textile and garments products and encourages electrical and electronics, software, renewable energy etc. industries to enrich export basket. As a part of it, this agreement has been signed with Crescent Hi Tech.
 
Xie Weimin, Chairman of Crescent Hi Tech said, they will start the construction work of the factory very soon. He said the produced API will be exported directly to the USA.

Mentionable that, BEPZA has so far approved a total of 25 enterprises to establish industries in BEPZA EZ including Crescent Hi Tech Co. Ltd. and most of them will produce diversified product. The total proposed investment of these enterprises has already been exceeded US$ 0.5 billion.

This company will produce 315 Tons of 1.4-Dihydroxy Anthraquinone, 189 Tons of 1.4-Diamino Anthraquinone, 661 Tons of Glycuresis 26 and 53 and 629 Tons of Hepatitis C 30 & 27 annually. 2077 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

Among others, Executive Director (Administration) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) A.S.M. Anwar Parvez along with investment consultant AZM Azizur Rahman and representative of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Monem highest taxpayer for 10th consecutive time
Bangladesh-India trade thru Mahadipur port demanded
FICCI elects Zaved Akhtar as President for 2024-25
Inclusion of irrelevant clauses in trade deals not desirable: BGMEA
Rupali Chy, Altaf Hussain elected as Prez, VP of BAPLC
Stocks gain for 7th running day as blockade eases
Southeast Bank holds business review meeting


Latest News
Four newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
BFF Academy Championships to begin Dec 19
338 OCs transferred simultaneously
Rizvi says Govt inviting danger for RMG only to retain power
Rail link with Dhaka restored 4 hours after derailment
Three Ansar Al Islam members held
1st phase of primary teachers' recruitment test Friday
Shahriar Alam showcaused for violating electoral code of conduct
Death penalty challenged in Bangladesh High Court
Woman dies in DB custody in Narsingdi
Most Read News
EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city
Unique Group MD Noor Ali's daughter killed in US road accident
Fakhrul denied bail in CJ's residence attack case, rule issued
How optometrists rehabilitate low-vision patients
Bus set on fire in city's Motijheel
Public order in Gaza likely to break down: UN chief
Dhaka's rail link with country severed as train derails being hit by crane
Another two metro stations to open on Dec 13
Blockade: Bus set on fire in Shahbagh
Labour rights critical to growth of Bangladesh's RMG sector: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft