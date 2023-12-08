3-day expo in power, construction sectors begins in city

CEMS-Global USA, kicked off a three-day-long exhibition on Power & Energy, Renewable Energy, Lighting & Intelligent Applications at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka on Thursday.The exhibition Build Bangladesh-2023, to be concluded on Saturday (tomorrow) will showcase Build & Construction materials, Method, Equipment, Real Estate development, Water treatment, technologies and solutions, says a said a press release.CEMS-Global USA's Power Series of Exhibitions are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's energy landscape.Bangladesh is on the path to a sustainable and energy-efficient future, and these significant events will highlight solutions.The 25th Power Bangladesh-2023 International Expo, 20th Solar Bangladesh-2023 Expo, and 5th Lighting Bangladesh Expo 2023 will showcase developments in these areas.They have become a cornerstone in showcasing the latest advancements in power & energy sector and stand as shining examples of the nation's commitment to innovation and sustainability.These expos collectively showcase cutting-edge technology, renewable energy solutions, and advanced lighting concepts.The 28th Build Bangladesh-2023 International Expo, concurrently with the 22nd Real Estate Expo-2023 will have a significant impact on construction and real estate industry in Bangladesh.The series of expos will play an important role in infrastructure development and urbanization, as it brings together stakeholders from various industries, including construction, real estate and more.CEMS-Global USA's Power Series expo will potentially play a vital role in changing the nation's energy landscape as Bangladesh expands its search for alternative energy solutions.The 25th Power Bangladesh International Expo 2023, featuring Power Generation & Transmission, PV Power, Energy and Renewable Energy; in conjunction with the 20th Solar Bangladesh International Expo 2023, will feature Photovoltaic Solar Generation & Transmission, Solar Equipment, Energy and Renewable Energy.The 5th Dhaka International Lighting Expo 2023 will feature lighting control, intelligent system, LED technology and lighting, lighting engineering, lighting design etc.Moreover, the 5th Water Bangladesh International Expo 2023 will be showcase water, wastewater technologies and solution-based products and service industry. It will reveal rapid developments in the industry as well as new technology components.The expos provide forums for Face to Face meetings, discussions, networking, business development, fostering cross-border collaborations, investments and exchange of ideas," said Ms. Meherun N. Islam, President and Group Managing Director of CEMS-Global USA & Asia-Pacific.Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors. She said their 40 Trade shows per annum across 4 continents have benefited hundreds of thousands of Manufacturers, several Industrial sectors and boosted International Trade and development in many countries.