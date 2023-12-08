Sudden currency shock hits corporate sector: Ahsan Mansur  

The sudden exchange rate depreciation of as much as 45 percent has increased the liabilities of the corporate sector by almost Tk 1 lakh crore, said Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute.The currency shock forced companies to take additional provisions and losses of this magnitude eroding the corporate sector profitability, the noted economist said while addressing a session of the Annual BIDS Conference on Development on Thursday.Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) is hosting the three-day flagship event at Lakeshore Hotel in the capital.Mansur said as the private sector lost its interest in foreign borrowing, inflows of foreign exchange significantly fell and outward payments pressure increased, leading to a loss of reserves and accumulation of unsettled foreign payments."The improvement in CAB (current account balance), primarily through import compression, is important but could not reverse the loss of reserves."The outstanding $12 billion of short-term debt is a sword hanging over Bangladesh, he added.He also said the policy of fixed exchange rate in an environment of ultra-low interest rates globally, created incentives for domestic firms to borrow in foreign currency without regard to potential exchange rate risk.The surge in private sector foreign debt to almost $26 billion was a manifestation of this phenomenon, Mansur said.