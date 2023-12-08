Inter-bank call money rate jumps to 8.7pc

Call money rate in interbank money market is becoming higher everyday at a time Bangladesh Bank is tightening monetary policy aiming at containing inflation.As per market statistics the call money rate exceeded 8.70 per cent on Thursday which crossed 8 per cent on 20 November. It was 6.56 per cent on 4 October and just within two week it hits around 9 per cent.On Thursday, commercial banks borrowed on overnight basis an amount of Tk4.78 billion at an average rate of 8.7 per cent.There were 11 deals. On the other hand in short notice (7 day) the transacted amount was Tk950 million at an average of 8.2 per cent.Earlier the growing call money rate forced the central bank to raise its policy rate to 7.75 per cent from 7.25 per cent to keep the lending corridor between 4 per cent and to keep money supply down in the market.At the increased policy rate the new lending facility rate was raised to 9.75 per cent and the standing drawing facility rate hiked to 5.75 per cent when banks have to borrow money from BB at 9.75 per cent.On the other hand, banks can also deposit their excess liquid money to central bank at 5.75 per cent. Due to this contraction in lending money from the central bank fund is becoming costlier as banks are depending on call money marker to meet their urgent demands.Call money rate is the interest rate on short-term or overnight loan from one bank to another to meet an urgent requirement. The move was in line with the central bank's introduction of an interest rate corridor in its monetaryWhen contacted a senior banker said banks typically resort to emergency loans like call money to rectify asset-liability mismatches, fulfill statutory CRR and SLR requirements and respond to sudden surges in fund demands.The call money rate began its sharp ascent after March 21, 2022, when it stood at 2.05 per cent according to central bank data.The amount of cash excess liquidity in the country's banking sector declined from Tk110 billion in July to Tk70 billion in August. The liquidity crisis dipped the private sector credit growth to 9.69 per cent in September, which was a 23-month low.A senior BB official said, once the inflation rate comes to an ease the monetary policy may readjust the rates again and the call money rates will fall. Banks will also be able to borrow from the central bank at cheaper costs.