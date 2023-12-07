EC allows 29 more groups to monitor polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday registered 29 more local groups to monitor the general election for five years, said an EC statement.The newly registered groups include: Develop-ment Organisation of the Rural Poor (DORP), Prattasa Samajik Unnyan Sangstha, Society for Rural Basic Needs (SRABAN), SAARC Manobadhikar Foundation, Election Monitoring Forum, Rural Vision (RD), Taj Shanti Sangha (TSS) Bogura. People's Association for Social Advancement (PASHA), Pathway, Empowerment Thul of the Common People (ELCOP), Jago Foundation Trust, NICE Foundation, Women Development Organisation, Sufia Hanif Foundation, Social Advancement Community Organization (SACO), Sbarra Tare Amara Foundation (STAF), Bian Moni Society, Advancement Service Organization (ACES), Al-Qur'an Propagation Organisation (AKPS) Bangladesh, International ASAF Legal Aid Foundation, ARD (Association for Rural Development), Bangladesh Human Rights Coordinating Council (BAMASP), Rajarhat Autonomous Organisation , Sangati Samaj Kalyan Sansthan, Innovative Women's Sansthan, Voluntary Organisation for the Needy (VON), Dinajpur Palli Unyaan Procheshta (DPUP), Self Development Initiative (SDI) and Bedo Socioeconomic Center were given registration for five.In the first phase the EC approved 67 local observers. With the new approvals, the number of registered local observers stands at 96.In 2018 election, 118 local observers got registration.