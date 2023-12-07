Video
Thursday, 7 December, 2023
BNP's human chain on Dec 10 awaits DMP permission

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent


No decision has yet been taken on giving permission for the human chain programme announced by BNP on December 10, said Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Dr Mahid Uddin.

He told this in response to questions from journalists at a press conference organised at DMP Media Centre in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
He said all organizations are working to assist the Election Commission since the announcement of schedule on November 15.

He said no decision concerning the approval of BNP's human chain has been taken yet. The DMP Commissioner will engage in discussions with the EC to reach a decision on this matter.




