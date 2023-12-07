BNP will be Jamaat's B-team one day, says Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has labeled the opposition BNP as the 'B-team' of the Jamaat-e-Islami."BNP is doing the politics of mistake. At the same time, it has become most intimate with the Jamaat. BNP exclusively wants Jamaat on its side. Actually, the reality is that BNP as a political party is living in a delusion. The way they are getting alienated from the public due to their closeness with Jamaat, one day it will be seen that Jamaat is leading the mainstream BNP and it will be the 'B-team'," he said at a press conference organised at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office on Wednesday.Quader also refuted rumours of Jatiya Party merging with Awami League backed 14-party alliance saying, "There is no such thing going on."In response to a query about locked BNP office, the AL general secretary said, "No one else has locked the offices of BNP. BNP itself locked their offices and went to hide out. If they have courage, let them to come out and open their office.""There is a possibility of seat sharing between the AL and the Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the upcoming Sangsad polls. Jatiya Party has candidates in about 300 seats, but there is a possibility of sharing seats with AL. That is a matter of discussion," Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, added.The AL general secretary said, "Having different political views is what constitutes democracy. Discussions have already been held with the 14-Party Alliance. The issue of seat sharing will be fixed in a day or two after discussion with the Jatiya Party."Responding to a question about whether Jatiya Party and the 14-Party Alliance will be the opposition in the upcoming elections, he said, "When the time is right, the question of opposition party will crop up. Besides, there are many other parties including Trinamool BNP, Supreme Party which could be the opposition party."When asked who will be the opposition if Jatiya Party joins the 14-party alliance, Quader said, "All contestants participating in the election are our opponents. All those who are contesting are rivals of each other. Four people are contesting for the seat of our party president. The competition is happening."Since 2014, the Jatiya Party has been the main opposition in parliament. In the 10th Jatiya Sangsad polls, which was largely boycotted by major opposition party, the Jatiya Party bagged 34 seats in the parliament.In 2018, it won 22 seats and retained its position as the main opposition in the JS.Among others, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Hasan Mahmud, Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present at the press conference.