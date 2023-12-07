Govt signs accord with Saudi firm for Patenga Container Terminal operation

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: The government has for the first time handed over operational activities of maritime port of the country to foreign operators by signing an agreement with a Saudi company to operate Patenga Container Terminal on Wednesday.The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) on Wednesday inked a Concession Agreement with the Saudi Arabia company Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) to operate the newly built Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on PPP-G2G basis for next 22 years.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid A Al-Falih witnessed the signing ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the capital as CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail and CEO of RSGT Jeans O Foley inked the agreement.The RSGT is an international terminal operator representing a partnership with the Malaysian Mining Company (MMC).Earlier in the beginning of the current year, the government had taken a revolutionary decision for lifting the country's prime sea port to international standard and make it more competitive in operational functions with both foreign and local operators.The government took the decision to bring in competition among the terminal operators and make available the international standard services to the port users.In the decision making meeting held earlier, the government had decided to appoint foreign operators for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT), New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and two terminals of the three terminals Bay terminal of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA). The stakeholders of the Chattogram Port welcomed the decision of the government.They have opined that the operational activities of the Chattogram Port would become more competitive and more effective with the decision of the government.The government has decided to appoint foreign operators for CPA terminals under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system.According to CPA sources, the Red Sea Gateway terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia has now been appointed as operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) in Bangladesh Business Summit held on March 11. The RSGT may begin their operation of PCT in January.The government has taken a decision to appoint foreign operators for New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT). The CCEA approved the appointment of an international standard private operator for the operation and maintenance of the NCT and Overflow Container Yard in line with the Procurement Guidelines for PPP Project, 2018.The government is currently discussing with the Dubai-based global terminal operator DP World. Following that, the government is in talks with DP World on the operation of the NCT.Foreign operators like AP M�ller-Maersk, DP World, Red Sea Gateway Terminal, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, CMA CGM, and PSA Singapore are in the race to invest in the Bangladeshi logistics sector and port terminal operations.Meanwhile, the CPA had taken up the project Bay Terminal for construction of three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal in 2013 last. The Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) by foreign companies. The PPP Authority also appointed Transaction Adviser for two terminals to be implemented under PPP.The cabinet committee on goverment purchase (CCGP) approved the CPA's proposal to appoint a joint venture of Sellhorn, WSP, KS and Aqua, Germany, as the consultant for the channel dredging and breakwater construction works of the Bay Terminal Construction Project at Tk 51.30 crore. The proposed Bay terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational Channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.Currently, a total of 12 container ships can take berth at a time, but the arrival of the container vessels in the Chattogram Port is rapidly increasing with the rapid global containerisation in the maritime trade.The Chattogram Port is the principal seaport of Bangladesh handling about 92 per cent of import-export trade of the country. As such its importance in the national economy is paramount. The CPA is a basic services provider.Its objective focuses mainly on providing necessary services and facilities to the port users efficiently and effectively at competitive price.Besides, CPA recently appointed 23 new ship-handling operators to unload imported goods to lighterage vessels from mother vessels at the outer anchorage of the Port with the existing 55 operators.