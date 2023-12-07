Video
Thursday, 7 December, 2023
Home Front Page

Oct 28 Cases

Dhaka court denies bail to Khasru, Swapan, Prince

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Judge Court on Wednesday rejected the bail prayers of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and its media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan in a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash between party men and police on October 28.

Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after hearing on a criminal appeal against the lower court's bail rejection order.

The same court on Wednesday rejected a bail petition of BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince in a case filed over vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines and snatching a weapon from a policeman during a clash with law enforcers on October 28.

On November 9, Dhaka CMM court denied bail to Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapan and sent them to jail.  Against the CMM court's order they filed a criminal appeal before the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.

On November 2, police arrested them from Gulshan area. Later they were shown arrested in the case. On October 28, police filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir the prime accused in the case.

In the case of Emran Saleh Prince, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam on November 5 rejected his bail petition after he was produced before his court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case filed over vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines. Against the CMM court's order he filed a criminal appeal before the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court. Plainclothes men allegedly picked up Prince from his sister's house in Badda area in the capital on November 4.




