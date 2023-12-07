Video
Strain in July-October BoP raises concerns

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Shamsul Huda

The country's balance of payment faces challenges as the trade deficit has doubled, the financial account deficit deepened, and the current account surplus reduced in first four months of fiscal 2023-24. Bangladesh Bank's latest statistics revealed a troubling macroeconomic scenario marked by depleting foreign currency reserves.

Trade deficit in July-October widened two folds to $3809 million, compared to $9624 million in the same period the last fiscal year.

Now, current account surplus narrowed from $1,119 million to $233 million during the first four months, while the financial account deficit slightly shrank to $3965 million.

Despite increased exports, trade deficit widened due to  20 per cent increase of imports, reaching to $20,269 million in July-October.

A decrease in remittance from abroad and a widening trade gap contributed to contraction of current account surplus.

Stringent steps taken by the central bank briefly  improved current account balance to $1,119 million surplus in the first quarter of the current fiscal year,  but it fell to $233 million during July-October.

Decreasing foreign investments, slow external aid, higher import bills together with loan repayments in foreign currency contributed to financial account deficit.

The overall balance of payment reflected a deficit of $3829 million in the first four months and foreign exchange reserves dropped below $20 billion.

Economists expressed concern about consequences like currency depreciation, higher import bill, increased inflation, and a possible rise in interest rates to stabilize the currency.

They said that persistent trade deficits could negatively impact domestic industries, potentially leading to job losses and economic imbalances. The substantial financial account deficit and depleting foreign currency reserves may erode confidence in economic management, reducing foreign investment and increasing capital outflows.

Economists recommended to policymakers to implement measures to address the imbalances, adoption of a monetary policy to curb deficits, encourage exports, and attract foreign investment.

However, they cautioned that challenges and time constraints may impede the immediate effectiveness of such measures. The worrying trend underscores the need for proactive economic strategies to ensure financial stability.




