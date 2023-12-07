India will always stand by BD: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma on Wednesday said that India will always stand by Bangladesh as it has done in the past also.He made the remark while addressing a reception hosted by the High Commissioner at the Indian Cultural Center in Dhaka to mark the historic recognition of Bangladesh by the country on December 6, 1971.The high commissioner also added that India and Bangladesh share history, common culture and tradition and the bond between the two countries is based on the war of liberation in 1971.He confidently said that the relation between the two countries would further be strengthened with economic prosperity and stability.The reception was attended by valiant freedom fighters, renowned cultural activists, media representatives, and elites.The reception programme was rounded off by a cultural function.