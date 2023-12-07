AL, 14-Party Alliance yet to reach decision on seat sharing

The partners of Awami League led Grand Alliance with Jatiya Party and 14-Party Alliance couldn't yet come to a consensus on seat sharing issues till to date even after the meetings in three consecutive days.Though the key partner of Grand Alliance Awami League wants that others partners should contest the upcoming national parliamentary polls on January 7 separately with their own symbols, other partners still want to fight together like the previous three terms in 2008, 2014 and 2018.In the separate meetings, the partners of 14-party alliance, which now has 12 seats in parliament, wants at least 20 seats this time while Jatiya Party, a major component in Grand Alliance, now wants at least 60 seats against its 26 seats in the present 11th parliament, according to the party sources.Leaders of 14-party alliance on December 4 held a meeting with its chairman and AL President Sheikh Hasina on the seat sharing and symbol issues. The alliance's coordinator Amir Hossain Amu was given the responsibility to discuss with the partners and take final decision about seats sharing.AL General Sectary Obaidul Quader held separate meetings with 14-party leaders on Tuesday and Jatiya Party on Wednesday.In the meeting, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu led its delegation. But, no decision could be taken in the meeting. But, neither Amu nor Chunnu talked to media on the issue.Jatiya Party leaders have already placed their demands to the AL leaders that they want 60 seats in the parliament and at least 10 posts of ministers in the next Cabinet that would be formed after the polls.According to AL sources, the party is still not sure that the Jatiya Party will finally stay in the polls.In this situation, the main component of alliances, Awami League couldn't yet take any decision about the number of seats that could be given to the alliance partners. AL also wants to wait to finalise the decision till December 17, so that it can taken a decision after watching the overall situation.While talking to media on Tuesday after the meeting with 14-party leaders, its coordinator Amir Hossain Amu told media that they have been working to come to a consensus on seat sharing issues and hoped it would be finalized.He, however, claimed that a decision would be taken within December 17, the last date of withdrawal of the candidature of the aspiring candidates filed valid nomination papers to the Election Commission.After scrutiny of the 2,716 nomination papers, the EC cancelled some 731 nomination papers showing different causes and mistakes of the candidates. Now, the candidates, whose papers were cancelled, have been filing appeals to the EC for reviewing the decision.The EC will receive the appeals till December 9 and in the following day, on December 10, the EC will start its six-day hearing on the appeals, according to the schedule.Though Jatiya Party has been saying that it will contest the polls separately, senior leaders and policymakers of the party want to contest the election together, because they know that it wouldn't be possible to win the election alone without the support of the alliance partners. They don't want to take risks.In this situation, the alliance partners will have to wait till the last date of withdrawal of the candidature, sources said.