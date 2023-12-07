Video
Thursday, 7 December, 2023
Home Front Page

PM leaves for Tungipara on 2-day visit today

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Dec 6: Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to visit Tungipara in Gopalganj on a two-day tour on Thursday, ahead of the start of election campaigns for the 12th national election.

On reaching Tungipara by road, she will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing flowers on his grave, following which she will participate in a special prayer session.

Besides, Sheikh Hasina is expected to exchange views with leaders and activists of her constituency, Tungipara and Kotalipara upazilas, during the visit. The district and upazila AL units have completed all preparations to welcome the Prime Minister.

The entire upazila has been beautified on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit. The news of her tour has created a state of joy among leaders and activists of the AL in the district. They believe the AL President will give them directives on the upcoming election during her visit.

Tungipara AL General Secretary Md Babul Sheikh and Municipality Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul said the Prime Minister will spend the night at her home on Thursday and visit Kotalipara on Friday morning.

Kotalipara upazila AL General Secretary Ainal Hossain Sheikh said  Gopalganj-3 constituency is the safe home of Sheikh Hasina. So, the Prime Minister will not hold any political programme during her visit. She will just have tea with the party senior leaders in an indoor view exchange event.  

Gopalganj Awami League General Secretary GM Sahab Uddin Azam said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is our beloved leader. She usually visits Tungipara whenever she gets time. All preparations have been completed to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Gopalganj. During this visit, we think, the Awami League President will give directions for the 12th parliamentary elections."

She will leave Tungi after Jum'a prayer on Friday.




