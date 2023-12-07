Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

145 more Bangladeshis return from Libya

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Diplomatic Correspondent


A fresh batch of 145 irregular Bangladeshi migrants, those were in Benghazi detention centre, returned home from Libya on Wednesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, by a chartered flight of Buraq Air, they returned from Libya.
However, the total number of returnees stands 398 so far.

On arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the destitute repatriated Bangladeshi citizens were welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Foreign Ministry said.

The IOM gave each of them pocket money of Tk 6500 and some food items.

The process of repatriating Bangladeshis trapped in Libya is ongoing with the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Embassy, Tripoli and with the financial support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


145 more Bangladeshis return from Libya
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
AL not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
HC stays trial against journo Kajol
Govt pushing country towards catastrophe thru Jan 7 polls
DMP to start transferring OCs 'soon' in line with EC's directive
Many more Rohingyas might die if actions not taken: UNHCR
Five killed in road accidents in three districts


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft