145 more Bangladeshis return from Libya

A fresh batch of 145 irregular Bangladeshi migrants, those were in Benghazi detention centre, returned home from Libya on Wednesday.Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, by a chartered flight of Buraq Air, they returned from Libya.However, the total number of returnees stands 398 so far.On arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the destitute repatriated Bangladeshi citizens were welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Foreign Ministry said.The IOM gave each of them pocket money of Tk 6500 and some food items.The process of repatriating Bangladeshis trapped in Libya is ongoing with the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Embassy, Tripoli and with the financial support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).