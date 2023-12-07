Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu

The newly appointed ambassadors of Argentina, Denmark and the Netherlands paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and signed the visitors' book there on Wednesday.They also visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka took a tour of the museum.Besides, newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioner of Egypt, Vatican, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Thursday to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Foreign Ministry release said.