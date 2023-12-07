No outside pressure on EC over polls, says EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Wednesday said the Election Commission is not facing pressure from outside regarding the upcoming national polls.Speaking with the journalists at Jamalpur District Commissioner's office he said, "Foreigners have no right to put pressure on EC. So far the foreigners, who have met the EC, did not put any pressure."Alamgir earlier held a view-exchange meeting with Jamalpur DC and officials of police and other government organisations entrusted to hold the 12th national election, reports our local correspondent.Replying to a query, Alamgir expressed his confidence that all candidates participating in the polls would be able to seek votes freely.He also said the EC would ensure a safe environment for voters to exercise their voting rights going to the polling centres.