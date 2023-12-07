Group out to destablise upcoming polls: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said a group of people is always active to destabilize the upcoming general election."To prevent destructive activities, the Election Commission issued a notification in this regard," he told journalists after attending a seminar titled, '52 years of India's recognition to Bangladesh' at Shilpakala Academy in the city.Bangladesh Asiatic Society organized the seminar with its President Veteran Freedom Fighter Emeritus Professor Dr Khandker Bazlul Haque, while Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranoy Kumar Varma spoke as guest of honour.The Home Minister said, "There is a festive atmosphere centring the national election. But a vested quarter has been trying to create trouble, anarchy and influence the election. The Election Commission (EC) has already issued a notification to prevent any such incidents," he added."Our law enforcing agencies are constantly arresting the top terrors." he said.It is an ongoing process. Most of them are now in prison, or in exile. Arrangements are being made to bring them back who are hiding abroad. Some of them have already been brought back," he added.Stating that the unrest on the border is decreasing, Kamal said the number of killings on the border is gradually decreasing, he said, "Meeting is also being held at the ministerial level. We are trying to use non-lethal weapons on the border."Replying to a question about stopping use of illegal weapons on the occasion of the election, the Minister said the security forces are always working to recover illegal weapons. The law enforcement agencies have been identifying them who are carrying illegal weapons, he added.