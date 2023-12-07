Six vehicles set on fire on Wednesday

At least 6 buses were set on fire in Dhaka, Savar and Chandpur on Wednesday.In Dhaka unidentified people lighted three buses of 'Ekushey Express' near Maniknagar intersection.Warehouse Inspector Anwarul Islam of Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell said the incident was reported at about 4:45pm.He said two firefighting units from Khilgaon Fire Station and one firefighting unit from Siddique Bazar Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the fire at 5:26pm. Two buses were completely damaged in the fire while one bus suffered partial damage. No casualties were reported in the incident.Miscreants set fire to a moving bus in Savar's Ashulia. There were no casualties.The incident took place in Baripara Bus Stand area on Nabinagar-Chandra Highway, said SI Sadruz Zaman of Ashulia Police Station. The bus was set on fire around 10:30am. He said the bus was not damaged as the people around quickly extinguished the fire.Miscreants set fire to a bus in Badda at 7:54pm.