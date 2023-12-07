Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Repatriation long-term solution to Rohingya crisis: Chinese envoy

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said on Wednesday that China is looking forward to undertaking more initiatives with UNHCR in the future for a long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis lies in the repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar.

"China looks forward to undertaking more initiatives with UNHCR in the future. China assumes its responsibility as a major country and provides assistance to help the displaced people improve living conditions," Wen said at a ceremony of handing over the humanitarian assistance to UNHCR.

China provides $1.5 million to improve hygiene services for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, through this amount over 60,000 Rohingya women and girls, between the ages of 12 and 50, will benefit from the support through the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) until 2025.

Meanwhile, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomed China's $1.5 million contribution saying, "This generous support from China comes at a crucial time, as we are into the seventh year of the current Rohingya refugee crisis," Sumbul Rizvi, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh, said Wednesday, according to a release.

Rohingya women and girls have been receiving two hygiene kits each year.

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) will partner with UNHCR to ensure that over 250,000 kits under China's grant support reach Rohingya women.

UNHCR and the Chinese government will collaborate to provide these kits.

Chinese funding will ensure the provision of some items, including bathing and laundry soaps and buckets, said the UN agency.

Over 200 women in Cox's Bazar, from the refugee and Bangladeshi host communities, will work to produce the remaining items for the hygiene kits. It allows them to put their skills to use for their community while also gaining an opportunity for limited self-reliance and livelihoods to support themselves.

"Refugee women we talk to have highlighted the value of such kits, which they say are essential, and welcome the quality of the items produced by women within their own community," said UNHCR Representative Rizvi.

UNHCR continues to work closely with women and the authorities in Bangladesh to improve living conditions.

The offer of humanitarian assistance by countries, including China, is greatly needed to support the government of Bangladesh in its humanitarian effort to respond to the Rohingya refugee situation, the release said.

In 2023, humanitarian agencies appealed for more than USD 876 million to support almost 1.5 million people, including 960,000 Rohingya refugees and 495,000 Bangladeshis in neighbouring communities.

By early December 2023, the Joint Response Plan was approximately 50 percent funded.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


No outside pressure on EC over polls, says EC Alamgir
Group out to destablise upcoming polls: Kamal
Six vehicles set on fire on Wednesday
Repatriation long-term solution to Rohingya crisis: Chinese envoy
Jahangir Alam has no connection with PM or PMO: PMO
Govt approves import of 40MW electricity from Nepal
ICG calls for increased foreign support for Rohingyas
38 more BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases of 2018


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft