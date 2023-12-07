Video
Jahangir Alam has no connection with PM or PMO: PMO

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Md Jahangir Alam, who has been posing himself as a personal assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has no connection with the PM and the Prime Minister's Office(PMO), said the press wing of the PMO.

Jahangir, son of Rahmatullah of Naharkhil village in Noakhali's Chatkhil upazila, has been involved in different immoral activities posing himself as a personal assistant to PM, it said.

All have been requested to remain alert about the person and seek help from the law enforcement agencies if needed.    �UNB



