Govt approves import of 40MW electricity from Nepal

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in a meeting on Wednesday gave approval to a proposal to import 40 MW of electricity from Nepal. The electricity will be imported through an Indian company acting as a service provider, marking the first instance of electricity being imported from Nepal through an Indian transmission line and then sold to Bangladesh.Currently, Bangladesh is importing electricity from India through a similar arrangement where the Indian company NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) is selling power to BPDB. Apart from the 40 MW import plan, Bangladesh wants to import 500 MW of hydroelectricity from Nepal via the India company GMR.The cabinet did not disclose the tariff of the Nepalese electricity to the reporters, however, it hinted that there was a plan to import electricity from Nepal before the winter so that in return Bangladesh could get the opportunity to export its surplus electricity to Nepal during peak demand in winter to the Himalayan nation.Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain said that 40 MW of electricity will be imported through Baharampur-Bheramara transmission lines which have enough capacity to import electricity from Nepal through Indian territory. Sources said under the planned arrangement, Bangladesh will import electricity from Nepal through an Indian company as a service provider which will first import electricity from Nepal through an Indian transmission line and then sell it to Bangladesh.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting and accepted the proposal of the Power Division to purchase electricity from Nepal.According to official sources, after one decayed discussion at political and bureaucratic levels among the countries, India finally agreed to allow Bangladesh to initially import 40 MW electricity from Nepal, however, there is no progress to import electricity from Nepal directly.Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud visited Dhaka and held a meeting with Bangladeshi public and private sector officials where he urged them to invest in the hydropower sector in the Himalayan nation, holding about 60,000 MW of clean energy potential.They said Bangladesh and Nepal prefer a tripartite or regional agreement while India wants a bilateral deal in this regard.Officials said Bangladesh and Nepal are still pursuing India to sign the tripartite deal to facilitate the sub-regional power trade among the three nations.