Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt approves import of 40MW electricity from Nepal

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Special Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in a meeting on Wednesday gave approval to a proposal to import 40 MW of electricity from Nepal. The electricity will be imported through an Indian company acting as a service provider, marking the first instance of electricity being imported from Nepal through an Indian transmission line and then sold to Bangladesh.

Currently, Bangladesh is importing electricity from India through a similar arrangement where the Indian company NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) is selling power to BPDB. Apart from the 40 MW import plan, Bangladesh wants to import 500 MW of hydroelectricity from Nepal via the India company GMR.

The cabinet did not disclose the tariff of the Nepalese electricity to the reporters, however, it hinted that there was a plan to import electricity from Nepal before the winter so that in return Bangladesh could get the opportunity to export its surplus electricity to Nepal during peak demand in winter to the Himalayan nation.

Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain said that 40 MW of electricity will be imported through Baharampur-Bheramara transmission lines which have enough capacity to import electricity from Nepal through Indian territory. Sources said under the planned arrangement, Bangladesh will import electricity from Nepal through an Indian company as a service provider which will first import electricity from Nepal through an Indian transmission line and then sell it to Bangladesh.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting and accepted the proposal of the Power Division to purchase electricity from Nepal.

According to official sources, after one decayed discussion at political and bureaucratic levels among the countries, India finally agreed to allow Bangladesh to initially import 40 MW electricity from Nepal, however, there is no progress to import electricity from Nepal directly.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud visited Dhaka and held a meeting with Bangladeshi public and private sector officials where he urged them to invest in the hydropower sector in the Himalayan nation, holding about 60,000 MW of clean energy potential.

They said Bangladesh and Nepal prefer a tripartite or regional agreement while India wants a bilateral deal in this regard.

Officials said Bangladesh and Nepal are still pursuing India to sign the tripartite deal to facilitate the sub-regional power trade among the three nations.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


No outside pressure on EC over polls, says EC Alamgir
Group out to destablise upcoming polls: Kamal
Six vehicles set on fire on Wednesday
Repatriation long-term solution to Rohingya crisis: Chinese envoy
Jahangir Alam has no connection with PM or PMO: PMO
Govt approves import of 40MW electricity from Nepal
ICG calls for increased foreign support for Rohingyas
38 more BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases of 2018


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft