38 more BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases of 2018

Some 38 more BNP men were sentenced to different terms in jail each by two separate Dhaka courts on Wednesday in two sabotage cases filed with Kotwali and Cantonment police stations.With this conviction some 817 BNP men have so far been sentenced to different terms in 45 cases in the last three months.In Cantonment Police Station case, Metropolitan Magistrates Rajesh Chowdhury sentenced 26 BNP men to different terms in jail each and acquitted four persons.Sub Inspector Masudur Rahman of Cantonment police filed the case with the police station against the BNP men on September 30 in 2018 for allegedly conducting acts of sabotages. Later police submitted charge sheet accusing 30 people.In Kotwali Police Station case, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam sentenced BNP's 12 leaders and activists to three years imprisonment in a sabotage case in the capital in 2018.The convicts are Anwarul Azim, Haider Ali Babla, Md Alauddin, Shawkat, Md Pervej, Imran Hossain Emu, Sayed Ahmed Rana, Haji Farhad Rana, Arif Hossain Bappy, Fazlul Haque Moni, Haji Md Nazim Uddin and Md Sobhan.According to the case documents, the BNP men carried out subversive activities in Kotwali area in September, 2018, to create panic among the people. Police later lodged the case and subsequently filed charge-sheet against 12.