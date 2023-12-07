Video
Home Back Page

Three JS seats in Ctg may go to AL alliance partners

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: Three among 23 Jatiya Sangsad Seats may be referred to the candidates of the partners of AL-led alliance for the ensuing twelfth parliamentary elections slated to be held on January 7 next.  But the ruling Awami League has not yet taken final decision in this regard.

But the local political analysts speculated that the Ctg-2 (Fatikchari) constituency, Ctg-5 (Hathazari) and Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) may be given to the alliance partners.

Meanwhile, Nazibul Basher Maizbhanderi, President of Tarikat Federation, a partner of alliance, has been elected MP from Ctg-2 (Fatikchari) constituency in the past 2018 general election.

Moreover, Barrister Aminul Islam Mahmud of Jatiya Party, an alliance partner, was elected MP in the past election.

But presently the ruling Awami League has fielded their candidates in those two seats.

In Ctg-2 (Fatikchari) constituency Khadizatul Anwar Sony is contesting with AL ticket while in Ctg-5 (Hathazari) seat Abdus Salam, former Chattogram Zila Parishad Chairman and the President of Chattogram district North Awami League, is contesting as AL nominee.

But in the past election of 2018, in Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), seat Moinuddin Khan badal was elected MP as alliance partner from JSD (Inu). After his death, Muslemussin Ahmed, President of Chattogram District South was elected MP. Then Noman Al Mahmud of Awami League was elected MP after the death of Muslemuddin from Awami League.  Presently Noman Al Mahmud has been nominated from AL for the next election. Apparently, there was no demand for the seat among the alliance partners.

Meanwhile, from Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Salahuddin Ahmed has been awarded the nomination from the ruling Awami League. But his nomination has been rejected by the Returning Officer for alleagtion of being a bank defaulter. He said that he would fight in the appeal hearing for restoration of his candidature. According to EC sources, Major General (Rtd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, president of Bangladesh Kallyan Party, submitted his nomination paper for this seat.

So ploitical anlysts speculated that this seat may be givenup to Syed Muhammad Ibrahim as an alliance partner.

 But the incumbent MP M Jafar Alam is contesting from this seat as an Independent candidate.

Meanwhile, it is learnt from the insiders of Awami League that the final decision in this connection will be taken very shortly. The Election Commission (EC) will hold appeal hearing on candidate's nomination papers from December 10 to December 15.

Appeals can be made against both those whose papers have been rejected and those whose papers have been accepted.




