EC gets transfer list of 110 UNOs, 338 OCs

The Public Administration Ministry and the Police Headquarters on Wednesday handed over to the Election Commission (EC) lists of officers to be transferred to the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the 12th general election.The Election Commission asked the Public Administration Ministry to transfer, in the first phase, UNOs who served at one station for over two years.It asked the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to transfer OCs who served at one police station for over six months.On Wednesday, the EC after receiving the list from the PHQ, discussed it but did not take any decision, said EC sources. The EC will meet again today to discuss the issue.On December 4, the EC approved a Public Administra-tion Ministry proposal for transferring 47 UNOs in the first phase.