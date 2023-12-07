Video
Fanfares Contest Winners

Former cricketer Habibul Bashar hands over prizes

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Observer Desk


Fanfare, the country's first social commerce platform, recently hosted a grand quiz contest titled 'Bruvana Presents Guess and Win' to celebrate the Cricket World Cup-2023.

The contest saw the participation of nearly 500,000 individuals, and 500 winners are set to be honoured at a prize distribution event held at Shilpakala Academy on Tuesday. The top 5 received a motorbike, TV, fridge, tablet, and action camera respectively.
Amidst a vibrant event at Shilpakala Academy, Bangladesh's former national cricket player and member of Bangladesh Cricket Board's selection committee Habibul Bashar Suman and pioneer of women's national cricket player Jahanara Alam handed over the top prizes to the winners.

Witnessing the jubilation of the winners, Habibul Bashar Suman expressed, "Events like Fanfare will not only further energize cricket enthusiasts but also enhance love and passion for the game. Fanfare serves as a unique platform for talented content creators."

"Fanfare has opened new horizons with such events, making it the best from that perspective, allowing content creators to easily benefit," commented women's cricketer Jahanara Alam.

Fanfare's Managing Director, Rajib Hossain, stated, "Fanfare aspires to do something new and unique for the youth. Fanfare is working to elevate the enthusiasm for intelligent content creation."

With nearly a million users, Fanfare allows earning points and gifts by sharing approved videos. Its shop "F-Mart" offers up to 80 percent discounts. Contests also give mega prizes.



