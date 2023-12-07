Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3-day int’l symposium on health begins at DU

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

A three-day long 2nd International Symposium on 'One Health, One World' began on Wednesday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University (DU).

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr A S M Maksud Kamal inaugurated the symposium jointly organized by DU Disaster Science and Climate Resilience department and Institute of Industrial Science (IIS) of the University of Tokyo, Japan.

Dean of Earth and Environmental Sciences faculty Prof Dr Md. Zillur Rahman delivered the welcome speech while Prof. Wataru Takeuchi of IIS of the University of Tokyo addressed the inaugural function as special guest.

Prof Masahiro Hashizume of Tokyo University presented the keynote paper on `Short-term associations of diarrheal diseases with temperature and precipitation: a multi-country study in Asia and Africa' at the inaugural session.

Welcoming the overseas participants of the symposium, DU VC Prof Maksud Kamal said, 'One Health, One World, a beacon of collaborative research and discourse, has emerged as a vital platform to explore the intricate connections between human and animal health, the global environment and the safety of our urban landscapes'.

This symposium would play a pivotal role in addressing the complex interplay of health, safety and environmental challenges in megacities, DU VC hoped.

In this symposium about 130 papers will be presented in 12 sessions.

Scientists, teachers and researchers from renowned universities of different countries, including Japan, Philippine, Indonesia, Thailand and India are participating in the event.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Former cricketer Habibul Bashar hands over prizes
3-day int’l symposium on health begins at DU
Dhaka’s rickshaws on UNESCO cultural heritage list
Chancellor Cup football begins at JU
Over 300 tourists stranded  on St Martin's Island
BGB seizes gold worth Tk 3.51cr in Panchagarh
CCC plans to ply recreational boats on recovered canals
2 die, 688 more hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft