3-day int’l symposium on health begins at DU

A three-day long 2nd International Symposium on 'One Health, One World' began on Wednesday at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University (DU).DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr A S M Maksud Kamal inaugurated the symposium jointly organized by DU Disaster Science and Climate Resilience department and Institute of Industrial Science (IIS) of the University of Tokyo, Japan.Dean of Earth and Environmental Sciences faculty Prof Dr Md. Zillur Rahman delivered the welcome speech while Prof. Wataru Takeuchi of IIS of the University of Tokyo addressed the inaugural function as special guest.Prof Masahiro Hashizume of Tokyo University presented the keynote paper on `Short-term associations of diarrheal diseases with temperature and precipitation: a multi-country study in Asia and Africa' at the inaugural session.Welcoming the overseas participants of the symposium, DU VC Prof Maksud Kamal said, 'One Health, One World, a beacon of collaborative research and discourse, has emerged as a vital platform to explore the intricate connections between human and animal health, the global environment and the safety of our urban landscapes'.This symposium would play a pivotal role in addressing the complex interplay of health, safety and environmental challenges in megacities, DU VC hoped.In this symposium about 130 papers will be presented in 12 sessions.Scientists, teachers and researchers from renowned universities of different countries, including Japan, Philippine, Indonesia, Thailand and India are participating in the event. �BSS