Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka’s rickshaws on UNESCO cultural heritage list

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Dhaka’s rickshaws on UNESCO cultural heritage list

Dhaka’s rickshaws on UNESCO cultural heritage list

UNESCO has put the rickshaws and rickshaw paintings of Dhaka on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The ongoing convention on safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana made the decision on Wednesday.
The three-wheeled passenger cart pedalled by rickshaw-pullers, and the colourful paintings are the fifth from Bangladesh to make it to the list.
The Shital Pati weaving of Sylhet was the last to be added to the list in 2017 after the Managal Shobhajatra on Pahela Baishakh, the traditional art of Jamdani weaving, and the Baul songs.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid described the listing of rickshaws on the list as a rare honour, according to a statement from the ministry.

 It thanked the foreign ministry, Bangla Academy, the National Museum and the Bangladesh Embassy in Paris for the achievement after failed bids in the past six years.

Traditionally made by hand by a small group of craftsmen, almost every part of a rickshaw is painted with colourful floral patterns, natural imagery, birds and animals, creative depictions of historical events, fables, national heroes, movie stars and text.

Rickshaws are also decorated extensively with tassels, plastic flowers and tinsel.

As they are slow-moving vehicles, the paintings and decorations are easily visible to onlookers, thus becoming a roving exhibition.

The UNESCO said decorated rickshaws are emblematic of urban life in Dhaka, resulting in exhibitions and festive events and often featuring in films and other artworks.

The traditional process of fashioning rickshaws is transmitted by craftsmen in rickshaw workshops, orally and through hands-on training.

Rickshaw painting artists work on commission and usually pass on their knowledge and skills to their children and close relatives.

While all rickshaw craftsmen are men, painters include men and women.

"Rickshaws and rickshaw painting are viewed as a key part of the city's cultural tradition and a dynamic form of urban folk art, providing inhabitants with a sense of shared identity and continuity," the UN culture agency said.    �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Former cricketer Habibul Bashar hands over prizes
3-day int’l symposium on health begins at DU
Dhaka’s rickshaws on UNESCO cultural heritage list
Chancellor Cup football begins at JU
Over 300 tourists stranded  on St Martin's Island
BGB seizes gold worth Tk 3.51cr in Panchagarh
CCC plans to ply recreational boats on recovered canals
2 die, 688 more hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft