Chancellor Cup football begins at JU

The Chancellor Cup Football Tournament of Jahangirnagar University (JU) marking the Victory Day began on Wednesday.
JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest at around 9.30 am at the central playground of the university.
This year, Al Beruni Hall defeated Sheikh Russell Hall 1-0 in the inaugural match of the tournament.
The inauguration ceremony was chaired by Chairperson of Provosts' Committee Prof Nigar Sultana. Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Deans of different faculties, directors of different institutes, hall provosts, faculties, students of the university and officials of JU Physical Education Office were present among others.
Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor Cup Handball Tournament also began on the same day afternoon.
