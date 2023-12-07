Over 300 tourists stranded  on St Martin's Island

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 6: Authorities have halted tourist ship services on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's route due to adverse weather under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Michaung (pronounced Migjaum) over the west-central Bay of Bengal.The suspension of ship operations left more than 300 tourists stranded on the island."The authorities suspended operations on the waterway citing risks to movement on Wednesday due to the rough sea under the influence of Michaung. The order will stay until the weather improves," Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said.The Bangladesh Meteorological Department reported the formation of a deep convection over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas under the cyclone's influence.As a result, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist cautionary signal No. 3.Thousands of tourists visited St Martin's Island on three ships on Tuesday. Among them, over 700 tourists returned in the afternoon while 300 others spent the night on the island. They were stranded due to the suspension of ship operations, Adnan said."Local public representatives and government officials have been asked to take measures to ensure the safety of the tourists trapped on the island," he added.�bdnews24.com