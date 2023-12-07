BGB seizes gold worth Tk 3.51cr in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Dec 6: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 20 gold bars worth Tk 3.51 crore from Ramjan Para along the Atwari border area in Panchagarh district on Tuesday.Acting on a tip-off that a huge consignment of gold will be smuggled through the India-Bangladesh border area, a team of BGB-18 conducted a drive in the area in the morning, said Commanding officer of BGB-18, Lt Col Zubayed Hasan.The BGB team challenged a man near main pillar number 410 in the border area at 11:30 am.Sensing danger, the man managed to flee the scene leaving behind a bag containing gold bars.Later, the BGB team seized 20 gold bars. �UNB