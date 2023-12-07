CCC plans to ply recreational boats on recovered canals

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has expressed the desire to ply boats in the recovered canal after the completion of the 4 ongoing projects of Chattogram to alleviate water-logging.After inspecting the progress of Chittagong Development Authority's (CDA) flood relief project on Tuesday, after visiting the Kolpolok Residential area from Rajakhali Canal-2, the Mayor said CDA ,City Corporation and Water Development Board are implementing a total of four projects worth Tk 11,344 crore.'We plan to launch boats there once the project is completed to protect the salvaged canals. Because protecting the canals after the completion of the project will be a big challenge. For this, after the completion of the project, boats and speedboats will ply all the recovered canals including the Baripara Canal to create recreational areas in the canals,' he said.'Waste management will be increased to get the benefits of the projects. We will also construct garbage bins in the project areas. So that the people living by the canal do not fill the canal with garbage by throwing waste,' the Mayor added.Meanwhile, Project Director Lt Col Shah Ali said under the 'CDA's flood relief project', the three canals of Rajakhali-1, Rajakhali-2 and Rajakhali-3 of 30-32 feet width connected in a length of about 4 kilometers in Bakalia area of the city, along with retaining walls on both banks, railings have been constructed. Roads have been constructed on both sides to prevent encroachment of the canal. RCC roads are being constructed instead of bitumen so that the roads are not damaged even by canal water in the long run.