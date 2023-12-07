Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 die, 688 more hospitalised with dengue

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,641 this year.

During the period, 566 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 2,614 dengue patients, including 688 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,15,623 dengue cases and 3,11,368 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Former cricketer Habibul Bashar hands over prizes
3-day int’l symposium on health begins at DU
Dhaka’s rickshaws on UNESCO cultural heritage list
Chancellor Cup football begins at JU
Over 300 tourists stranded  on St Martin's Island
BGB seizes gold worth Tk 3.51cr in Panchagarh
CCC plans to ply recreational boats on recovered canals
2 die, 688 more hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft