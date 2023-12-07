Video
Disturbances by medical representatives

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

I went to Mymensingh Medical College & Hospital to take treatment for my dental pain. After taking a prescription from the dentist, a group of representatives of several medicine companies started a competition to capture my prescription photo.

That prescription was suggested by the dentist in the dental unit of Mymensingh Medical College. It generated an unexpected situation, not only for me but also for other patients who arrived here like mine.

 It is high time the government installed relevant steps to stop this capturing of prescription photos in government hospitals and should ensure the appropriate treatment as like human fundamental rights.

Sheikh Saymon Parves Himel
Student of the Pharmacy Department
Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University



