Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:04 AM
Home Editorial

Israel resumes Gaza attacks with double vengeance

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Disregarding strong international opposition, Israel has resumed massive air and ground attacks with a vengeance on the Palestinian territories of Gaza, West Bank, Khan Yunis and other cities since last Friday after a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire broke down abruptly between Hamas and Israeli government.

As a result, an average more than hundred Palestinian civilians including innocent children and women have been losing their lives every day taking the total death toll since October 7 when Hamas launched missile offensive on Israeli lands to over 16, 000. On the Israeli side, the casualties are estimated at around 1,200.     

Global criticisms have continued to pour in on Israel for its unjustified atrocities on the civilian people with many world leaders heavily coming down upon the Israeli government. Some of them have deplored the Jewish state in very hard words. For instance, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "the butcher of Gaza" and a war criminal as well.

Israel's mortal enemy, Iran, has issued a strong warning saying that the situation in the Middle East is going to spin out of control and Israeli's incessant air and ground offensive could expand the scope of war elsewhere in the region as it looks inevitable.  

Bangladesh has called for permanent ceasefire in Palestine and abhorred Israel for its brutalities for turning the Gaza and West Bank into hellish landscapes again and again that created catastrophic humanitarian crisis. Seeing such apocalyptic situation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently made a clarion call to the world leaders to stop Israeli- Palestinian conflict and games of weapons and arms race as these cause most sufferings for the general people mainly women and children.  

Although the US has been blindly extending its unwavering support to Israel since the start of Gaza war, the Biden administration on Wednesday imposed visa bans on Israeli settlers who engaged in violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. This is considered the most punitive measure undertaken by the U.S. toward Israel in decades.

Qatar which had brokered the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel has severely slammed the nonchalant attitude of the world community over Israeli aggression against Palestinians. Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Doha on Tuesday said that it is shameful for the international community to allow this Israeli heinous crime to continue for nearly two months during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent Palestinians continues.

It is clear that exuding anger and criticisms on Israel will not bear any fruit. Now time has come for the global community particularly Muslim Ummah to stand united against Israel's inhuman atrocities with their force and resources and we hope such kind of move will come into reality very soon.




