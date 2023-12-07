Divorces, suicides, murders rising at alarming rate

As soon as you turn the page of the newspaper and turn your eyes on the television screen, there are news of divorces, suicides and thrilling murders every day. This is trivial now. A son kills his mother, a father kills his daughter, a wife kills her husband, a brother kills his brother, a friend kills his friend - throwing them in the forest, in the canal, in the street, in the sewer, in the refrigerator, in the river, on the mountain, behind the rocks on the beach. Such news is now daily.Due to the increase in child marriage again, divorces are taking place before the married life has passed 1 month, 6 months maximum 1 year. This word divorce is a kind of fashion now. Experts say that the number of divorces has increased in the country on the one hand, and the number of suicides and thrilling murders has also increased. Lately divorces, suicides and thrilling murders are increasing at lightning speed. Now the question - when will these?Why are such incidents happening in Bangladesh?After the epidemic corona situation, the level of child marriage in the village has again increased at a large rate. Parents of 5th to 10th class students get restless for quick marriage. But unfortunately, from 1 month to 1 year after the marriage, the girls have to face various problems and quarrels and are accused of divorce. At the age when the student reads, plays and learns in a cheerful mood - at that age, the worry of breaking up the family fills the mind. There are a few reasons for this. Immaturity, facebook, tiktok, excessive anger, misunderstanding, age discrimination, alienation, ex-love and lust for money.This is how the divorce rate in the country is increasing day by day. The rate of increase in the number of divorces is alarming. According to statistics, 1 divorce is happening in Dhaka every 40 minutes. Last year, there were 37 divorces per day in the capital. Divorce is on the rise across the country. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) conducted a survey titled 'Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022'. Divorce rates are about 80 percent higher in rural areas than in cities. Couples from rich and middle-class families in the city try to survive toxic relationships for various reasons, but the people in the village cannot. Their matrimonial dispute is resolved in village arbitration but in the next last step they have to choose the path of separation. The average rate of divorce is also higher in rural than in urban areas. If this is not properly resolved, it will pose a threat to the country to sustain marital relations in the future. For this we want - proper advice, awareness, prevention of child marriage, opinion of husband and wife, prevention of age gap between husband and wife, sacrifice and harmony.Suicide is the world's easiest way to end itself. It is happening now. Although there is nothing more precious than life, life may be worthless to a suicidal person in this day and age. Now let's come to the main point. Why so much suicide in society?According to experts - family abuse, quarrels, divorce, physical and mental abuse, failure in exams and love, poverty, unemployment, instability of daily life, moral decay and drug addiction - people choose the path of suicide due to these.According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) survey - about 13 thousand people commit suicide in the country every year. According to the organization, the incidence of suicide among students is high. And after the start of the corona epidemic in the country, this trend has increased at an alarming rate.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide is the 17th leading cause of death worldwide. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15- to 19-year-olds. Around 730,000 people commit suicide in the world every year. According to the report of an organization in Dhaka, 122 out of 177 female suicidal patients were drug addicts. Among them, 163 were between the ages of 15 and 29 and 74 suicidal individuals had at least one psychiatric disorder.One of the causes of suicide is false expectations. Because of this, many commit suicide. Many people think that if he commits suicide for this purpose, he will get relief from sadness and suffering. But it is important to know that good results cannot be expected from any evil action. Where suicide is a great sin, how can good be gained by committing this great sin?Regarding the punishment of suicide, it is stated in the Hadith Sharif, 'Whoever commits suicide, his punishment will continue forever.' (Muslim and Tirmidhi).So social harmony, religious and institutional education should be applied to reduce suicide. Self-life must be realised. The first thing to do as a parent and teacher is to be aware of suicide. Being able to understand and understand each other.Murder is the worst injustice in the world. Horrible, distorted, thrilling murders are increasing day by day in the country. Unbelievable murders are being committed by our own people. A mother kills her child, a wife kills her husband, a husband burns his wife, a brother kills his brother, a friend, a daughter kills her father, a master kills his brother-in-law. After such a murder, the body is kept mutilated in the bedroom, in the street-sack, in the sand-mud, in the fridge, in the water tank, in the river, in the drain or in the dustbin. Others are killing and cooking by separating the meat from the bones. In cities and villages, battery-operated auto-rickshaws are also on the rise, killing the driver and robbing them. Such murders happen often. But according to experts, personal and family conflicts are the cause of most murders. According to the statistics of Bangladesh Police Headquarters, 16 thousand 974 murders have occurred across the country in the last 5 years. Most of these murders are gruesome and thrilling. According to crime and social experts, some of the reasons behind this are alienation, land disputes and drug money laundering, marital discord, family troubles, misuse of internet, intolerance, extreme anger, political instability, economic inequality, erosion of morals and values. There has been an increase in human-to-human strife, strife, rivalry and violence. As a result, day by day cruelty among people is exceeding the level. Intolerance is causing murders for trivial reasons. However, the majority of gruesome murders are committed by amateur killers.If these three deadly crimes are not prevented, the society and the entire country will be threatened. For this it is necessary to strengthen public awareness and legal system of administration. Maintaining harmony, love and unity among people is now a big challenge for the society. Such worst injustice should not happen again in this country. May love for one's own life and love for others increase in everyone's heart. May the world be peaceful.The writer is a columnist and cultural activist